Pune mayor instructs PMC to provide Biovet with daily water supply

PUNE Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune, has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water supply department to provide water tankers to Bharat Biotech’s Biovet plant in Manjari.

Biovet India has requested for at least six water tankers every day for production of the Covaxin vaccine and has requested the PMC to provide it. District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has also asked the PMC to provide the water tankers immediately.

Mohol said, “No one pointed this issue to me. I am sending the news clippings to the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and the water department head. It’s not a big issue will be resolved in a day.”

Mohol added,”I have instructed the administration to provide water immediately as it is important and vaccine production needs to get start immediately.”