Pune Metro crosses 10-crore passenger milestone

Metro, which operates in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, has achieved a milestone by carrying 10 crore (100 million) passengers since its launch on March 6, 2022, till October 4, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase (PCMC to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College) on March 6, 2022. (HT FILE)

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said, “Metro has provided a fast, comfortable, and eco-friendly mode of travel, and we are committed to completing the remaining phases and improving services further.”

Since its launch, Pune Metro’s ridership has steadily increased with each phase of expansion. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase (PCMC to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College) on March 6, 2022, the daily ridership was around 20,000–30,000. After the expansion from Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic on August 1, 2023, ridership rose to 1 lakh–1.1 lakh per day.

With the completion of the East-West corridor (Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi) on March 6, 2024, ridership reached 1.2–1.3 lakh daily. The underground route (District Court to Swargate) that opened on September 29, 2024, pushed daily ridership to an estimated 1.6–2 lakh.