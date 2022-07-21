Pune Metro funding agency may invest in PCMC-Nigdi extension
PUNE: Pune metro’s funding agency- Agency Francaise de Development (AFD) visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the work. The agency has also shown interest in funding the extension route between Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Nigdi.
The statement issued by Maha Metro stated, “AFD France has funded the reach 3 viaduct, traction and auxiliary power supply, signalling, telecom, lifts and escalators, environment control system, tunnel ventilation system and rails for the project. AFD has funded Rs1,669 crore for Pune metro.”
“AFD team led by Setareh Ataian and Rajnish Ahuja visited the Pune metro on July 20 and 21 to take an overview of the project. The team visited the PCMC station and took a ride from PCMC to Phugewadi. The team has also keen to know about the PCMC to Nigdi line extension,” said Maha Metro
The AFD team visited civil court office, The Mutha riverfront along the metro alignment, the underground section and the Vanaz and Range Hill car depots, said officials
-
IIT-B students demand ‘open house’ over fee row
Protesting post-graduate students from IIT-Bombay have demanded an 'open house' with the college administration to discuss their concerns over a recent fee hike, announced earlier this week. In a second demonstration held outside the main administrative building on campus, students also demanded that the institute's online fee portal for students, which was opened on Tuesday, be closed until their concerns are resolved. For incoming students, the hike will prove to be more severe.
-
Delhi man kills daughter, injures wife, 2 other daughters during domestic dispute
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father, and her sisters and mother injured during a domestic dispute which escalated at their residence in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Thursday afternoon, police said. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the suspect as Bhim Sen alias Pappu, a resident of Jain Colony, Johripur, who is unemployed.
-
Bengaluru-based Bounce Infinity to launch e-scooters on Flipkart
Bengaluru-based EV company Bounce Infinity is all set to launch its electric scooters on e-commerce website Flipkart in India. The infinity e.1 model of Bounce will be made available on Flipkart and the sale will go live from July 22 this year. The company also claims that their smart two-wheeler will be delivered within 15 days of order to the doorsteps of their customers.
-
Two held for beating to death a man to avenge an earlier fight in Delhi
Two men, aged 27 and 29 years, have been arrested on charges of beating to death a 38-year-old man last week in Gandhi Vihar near Timarpur in north Delhi, police said on Thursday, adding that the motive for the killing was revenge. They were looking for an opportunity to take revenge, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi. Local inquiry did not help the police in immediately identifying the slain man, Arun Kumar, dCP Kalsi said.
-
Delay in CBSE results keeps students on tenterhooks
With the Central Board of Secondary Education yet to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, Class 11 students waiting to switch streams on the basis of their board scores and Class 12 students who have secured admissions to foreign universities are stuck in a limbo. This year, the results are being delayed despite Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stating last week that there will be no delay.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics