Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Pune Metro generates 9,837 kW power from operational stations

Pune Metro generates 9,837 kW power from operational stations

BySiddharth Gadkari
Oct 13, 2023 06:26 AM IST

The Maha-Metro has set a target of 9MW solar energy from stations and integrated workshop building at Range Hills Depot and Vanaz depot by next year

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro) Pune Metro project has started generating 9,837 kilowatt (kW) of electricity from solar panels placed at operational metro stations so far, said officials

At present, the routes of PCMC to Civil Court (line 1) and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic (line 2) are operational. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Maha-Metro has set a target of 9MW solar energy from stations and integrated workshop building at Range Hills Depot and Vanaz depot by next year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Atul Gadgil, director (work), Maha-Metro said, “The solar panels at all operational metro stations are working well. Work of putting up panels at remaining stations is on.”

At present, the routes of PCMC to Civil Court (line 1) and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic (line 2) are operational.

From Metro Line 1, Pune Metro is generating 4,430.55 kw power from PCMC, Sant Tukaramnagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Shivajinagar and Range Hills stations.

Of 12 operational metro stations on Metro Line 2, 5406.58 kW power is generated from five stations—Vanaz, Anandnagar, Ideal colony, Nal Stop and Garware.

Other than stations, 2,800 units is generated from integrated workshop building at Range Hills depot where 750 kW solar unit has been installed. Vanaz metro depot will be operational soon.

According to metro officials, “Of the planned 9 MW solar capacity, 5 MW will be operational by November 2023, and the remaining by February 2024.”

The solar power contributes to a daily electricity cost reduction of 85,000, amounting to roughly 25.5 lakh in savings each month.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
electricity
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP