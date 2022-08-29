Pune Metro Line 3 to be operational by March 2025

Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar will be operational by March 2025. Tata projects will undertake Metro work on the entire 23-km stretch, instead of working on it phase-wise, said officials.

Alok Kapoor, Tata Projects Pune Metro head, said, “The work will be completed in 40 months. We have already started work on the ground and most of the land is in our possession. We are planning to complete the project by March 2025.”

Kapoor said, “We are planning to start operations on the entire 23km stretch instead of operating metro partially. We are using coaches made in India.”

“The work towards Hinjewadi side and near Balewadi sports stadium has started. The most critical section for carrying out work will be at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk considering the heavy traffic. We have planned with local authorities to carry an integrated double-decker flyover. We have got approval and traffic diversion plan is also ready,” said officials of Tata Projects.

Officials said, “Both Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Tata Projects metro lines are integrated and they are supportive of each other. The mobility card for both metros would be the same. Commuters can use the same card on both Metro lines. The government is thinking to launch the Metro card which would be common in all the cities. The Metro card can be used in all Indian cities where the Metro is operational.”

Rahul Mahiwal, commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMDRA) said, “In the initial stage ridership will be 3 lakh which would go up to 14 to 15 lakhs in coming years. By considering traffic congestion, people would prefer to use Metro service on the corridor instead of driving their own vehicles.”

