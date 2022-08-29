Pune Metro Line 3 to be operational by March 2025
Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar will be operational by March 2025
Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar will be operational by March 2025. Tata projects will undertake Metro work on the entire 23-km stretch, instead of working on it phase-wise, said officials.
Alok Kapoor, Tata Projects Pune Metro head, said, “The work will be completed in 40 months. We have already started work on the ground and most of the land is in our possession. We are planning to complete the project by March 2025.”
Kapoor said, “We are planning to start operations on the entire 23km stretch instead of operating metro partially. We are using coaches made in India.”
“The work towards Hinjewadi side and near Balewadi sports stadium has started. The most critical section for carrying out work will be at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk considering the heavy traffic. We have planned with local authorities to carry an integrated double-decker flyover. We have got approval and traffic diversion plan is also ready,” said officials of Tata Projects.
Officials said, “Both Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Tata Projects metro lines are integrated and they are supportive of each other. The mobility card for both metros would be the same. Commuters can use the same card on both Metro lines. The government is thinking to launch the Metro card which would be common in all the cities. The Metro card can be used in all Indian cities where the Metro is operational.”
Rahul Mahiwal, commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMDRA) said, “In the initial stage ridership will be 3 lakh which would go up to 14 to 15 lakhs in coming years. By considering traffic congestion, people would prefer to use Metro service on the corridor instead of driving their own vehicles.”
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics