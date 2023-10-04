Pune Metro Line 3 to debut ‘Third Rail System’ in city

PUNE: In what will do away with electric poles and tangled overhead wires on the metro tracks, the Pune Metro Line 3 or ‘Puneri Metro’ is all set to debut the innovative ‘third rail system’ in the city.

The ‘third rail system’ is a method of supplying power to an electric train through a semi-continuous rigid conductor placed alongside or between the running railway tracks. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this system, an additional rail track known as a live rail/electric rail/conductor rail introduced alongside the standard railway tracks, carries around 600 to 750 Volts of electricity, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operation of the train. The ‘third rail system’ is a method of supplying power to an electric train through a semi-continuous rigid conductor placed alongside or between the running railway tracks.

The third rail system - characterised by a rail running parallel to the tracks adorned with distinctive yellow markings - is a proven method of supplying power to railway trains. Trains equipped with metal contact blocks, also known as ‘shoes’, make direct contact with the conductor rail, allowing for seamless and uninterrupted power supply. Three standard and well-established electric traction systems currently in use across India are 750 V DC Third Rail, 1500 V DC Overhead Catenary, and 25 kV AC Overhead Catenary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune Metro Line 3 is a 23 km, elevated metro line connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to the central business district of Shivajinagar. It is a public-private partnership (PPP) project awarded by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to a consortium consisting of the Tata Group’s TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH. The project will be developed and operated on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis by a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), for a concession period of 35 years, including the period of construction.

According to PITCMRL, this technology is being introduced for the first time in Pune, and will revolutionise the way the metro draws its electrical power apart from representing a significant leap forward in sustainable and reliable urban transportation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer of PITCMRL, said, “The Pune Metro Line 3 will be the first to introduce the third rail technology to the city, showcasing its commitment to innovation and sustainability. One of the notable advantages of the third rail system is its unobtrusive nature. Unlike traditional overhead equipment systems, which are susceptible to disruptions caused by birds and kites, the third rail system remains unaffected. This innovation will ensure that the Pune Metro Line 3 blends seamlessly with the city’s skyline, contributing to an aesthetically pleasing urban environment.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!