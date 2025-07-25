Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Pune Metro offers free ‘One Pune Student Pass’ till September 15 for students

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 05:56 am IST

Pune Metro offers free 'One Pune Student Pass Card' from July 25 to Sept 15, 2025, promoting public transport for students with discounts on rides.

Pune Metro has launched a special initiative to encourage public transport usage among students by offering the ‘One Pune Student Pass Card (KYC)’ free of charge from July 25 to September 15, 2025. The offer aims to coincide with the start of the new academic year for schools and colleges in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

For students under 18, the card will be issued in the name of a parent or guardian, subject to valid KYC documentation. (HT)
Normally priced at 118 ( 100 + 18 GST), the pass will be available at no cost, though a minimum top-up of 200 is required at the time of issuance. The full 200 will be credited to the card as usable balance, with no deductions or extra charges.

The offer is open to all students up to the graduation level. For students under 18, the card will be issued in the name of a parent or guardian, subject to valid KYC documentation.

In addition to the free pass, all cardholders will receive a 30% discount on all Pune Metro rides, making it a more affordable and sustainable travel option for daily commuters.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Pune Metro, stated, “Many students already use the metro, and with the new academic year beginning, this initiative will allow even more students to benefit from our services. We urge schools, colleges, and educational institutions along the metro route to spread the word about this offer.”

Hardikar further encouraged eligible students to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to switch to a more economical and eco-friendly mode of transport.

