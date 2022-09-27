Pune Metro Phase 2: Maha-Metro submits DPR to PMC

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) on Monday held a detailed presentation before the municipal corporation for Pune Metro’s Phase 2 plan which proposes to cover 200 km length for the project.

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner; Atul Gadgil, director Pune Metro; PK Acharya, advisor, Pune Metro; Shrinivas Bonala, chief engineer project, PMC, and Hemant Sonawane, executive director (PR) were present for the meeting.

Sonawane said, “Pune Metro recently submitted the draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the second phase before the municipal corporation. Metro officials and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials held the primary discussion on Monday and will go for site visits for proposed metro sites in the coming weeks.”

Metro authorities are planning to make a 33-km stretch in phase one operational by the end of March next year. In the second phase, Maha-Metro plans to expand the Metro rail to additional routes which also includes Neo Metro on the proposed 43-kilometre High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) in Pune and 31-km in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In Maharashtra, neo-metro was first proposed in Nashik though the project has not moved ahead much even on paper.

Metro officials said that by including phase one and the proposed phase two plan, total metro corridors would be 200 km in the city. Under the second phase, circular connectivity has been proposed for the metro route as citizens can move in any locality by metro, officials said.