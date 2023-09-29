Pune Metro ridership touches 9,61 lakh during Ganesh festival

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has recorded almost one million ridership and earned around ₹ 1.41 crore during the Ganesh festival. Metro Line -1 operates from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic whereas Metro Line -2 is running between PCMC and Civil Court. (HT PHOTO)

Vanaz to Ramwadi (line-2) got more response than the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-Swargate (Line-1) route, said officials.

Metro Line -1 operates from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic whereas Metro Line -2 is running between PCMC and Civil Court.

Hemant Sonwane, public relations officer of Maha -Metro said, “During Ganesh festival, Maha-Metro extended the Pune Metro operation hours till midnight from September 22 to 28 which has also a got good response.”

“On normal days, Metro service is operating from 6am to 10 pm. We got a good response during the Ganesh festival. Maha-Metro recorded 9,61,362 ridership and earned ₹1,40,71,055 between September 18 to 28,” he said.

He further said, “On the last day of immersion(September 28), Maha-Metro received good response and recorded 1,63,861 ridership and earned ₹ 25,58,691 which is one of highest revenue and ridership in September.”

