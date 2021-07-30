Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune metro’s trail run in Kothrud a success; commercial ops this November: Maha-Metro
pune news

Pune metro’s trail run in Kothrud a success; commercial ops this November: Maha-Metro

Three metro coaches made the trial run on Friday and over the next few days, further technical drives will be made
By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Trail run of the Pune Metro between Vanaz and Ideal colony in Kothrud took place on Friday morning. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Friday, July 30 is the day the Pune Metro finally got on the track for an official public trial.

Maha-Metro believes that commercial operations will begin from November this year and took a major step in that direction with the trail run of the Pune Metro between Vanaz and Ideal colony in Kothrud on Friday morning.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar flagged off the run in the presence of Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol (BJP) and Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe.

Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “We are planning to start commercial operations by November this year on priority sections. Vanaz to Garware stretch is 75 per cent complete and PCMC to Kasarwadi is ready. The commercial operations would happen on these two sections.”

Three metro coaches made the trial run on Friday and over the next few days, further technical drives will be made.

Speaking at the test run Ajit Pawar said, “Considering Covid-19, we took held this trial run early in the morning to avoid crowds. Pune Metro has been completed in record speed and will serve citizens soon. It will be one more attraction in the city.”

Pune Mayor Mohol said, “A dream has come true as the Metro runs in the city.”

With the BJP in power at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the plan is to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration, which the BJP hopes to have before the municipal elections later in the year.

Not to be left out of the euphoria, the Congress also issued a statement on Friday, saying, “The metro was approved in our tenure. We gave the nod for it.”

The NCP has claimed that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar pushed the project through, while the BJP adds, “The project work started in our tenure and we successfully built the metro in the city.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP