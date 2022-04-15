Pune Metro sees lull in ridership in April
While nearly five lakh people took the metro in the month of March, the ridership has drastically come down ever since with most metro stations wearing a deserted look.
On March 6, the number of riders on the Vanaz to Garware route and PCMC to Phugewadi route were 37,752 which has come down to only 5,122 on April 6. Between April 6 and April 15, ridership crossed 5,000 only over the weekend while on weekdays it remained below 5,000.
Hemant Sonawane, PRO, Maha Metro, said, “The rush is not like what it was in the first week. Still on weekends, there are more people coming for rides than on weekdays. Once the route is expanded, more riders will be attracted towards the metro on a daily basis.”
Right now, the metro is only operating on 12 km routes – Pimpri to Phugewadi (7.03 km) and Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km).
“Although they are operating on a partial corridor, ridership should not be at such a low level. The success of the metro will only be known when traffic congestion reduces on roads and the pollution level also goes down. Right now, that is not happening,” said Prashant Inamdar, convener of Pedestrians’ First.
On Friday, when this reporter took a ride, the rush was very less as compared to what it was in the second week of March even during the afternoon hours. Three ticket counters which were operational earlier have been reduced to only one.
“On weekends, we are seeing a greater rush of people as compared to weekdays. Still in the evening hours, more crowds are witnessed,” said an official at the ticket counter.
H S Raut, who was taking the third ride in the metro, said, “This is the least crowd I can see in the metro. It is my first ride in the month of April. I feel the rise in temperature is also one of the reasons for ridership going down during afternoon hours.”
Sunita Patil, who was taking a ride with her six-year-old son, said, “This metro will be very beneficial going ahead in future. I hope the route is expanded soon so more people can take advantage of it.”
-
Zone 4 residents show the way, tell PMC to adopt chronic garbage spots
The residents of zone 4, frustrated with the working of the Pune Municipal Corporation, have given a clarion call to the authorities to get their act together and adopt a chronic garbage spot in the area. For the past year, a group of volunteers working under the banner, Pune Waste Warriors' has been constantly complaining to the authorities about the garbage lying around in some of the main chowks of the area.
-
NDPS court acquits Nigerian national due to faulty police probe
Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week acquitted a Nigerian national prosecuted for alleged possession of 200 grams of cocaine in November 2017. The accused, 29-year-old Kedrick Odo Bartho, was arrested on November 11, 2017, from Andheri (west) purportedly with cocaine weighing 200 grams. A trap was set up and Bartho was searched in front of independent panch witnesses. Upon search, the police found the drugs with him.
-
North Indians living in Mumbai for generations are Mumbaikars: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: In a bid to woo north Indian voters ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that people from the community who have been living in Mumbai for the last three to four generations are now Mumbaikars. Fadnavis inaugurated the newly constructed Babu RN Singh Guest House, situated at Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Bhavan in Bandra East.
-
Kidney swapping case: Dr Ajay Taware removed as Sassoon hospital superintendent
The directorate of health services, Maharashtra, has temporarily suspended the regional organ transplant authorisation committee over the alleged malpractices found during a kidney transplant procedure. It has also replaced Dr Ajay Taware with Dr Vijay Jadhav as superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital. Dr Taware handed over the charge of his post to DMER on Thursday. The state health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic on April 12.
-
Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
A 51-year-old resident of Majiwada in Thane, Lodha Luxuria, who shot five rounds from Sharma's licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident. The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same.
