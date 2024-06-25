Pune Metro to compete Civil Court-Swargate stretch work by July-end

Pune Metro plans to call the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for final inspection and safety clearance of Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate stations by the end of July. In February 2024, Pune Metro successfully carried out the trial run on Civil Court to Swargate station which is the last stretch of Pune Metro Line 1. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The aim is to start operations on the stretch before the Ganesh festival in September and the implementation of model code of conduct before the state assembly elections in October, said officials.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Pune Metro, said, “The work on the Swargate underground station is in the last leg of completion and 95 per cent of the work is complete. Also, we plan to finish the work on Mandai-Budhwar Peth stretch by the end of next month.”

“If the metro work is completed on time, it will be easy for commuters to visit pandals during the Ganesh festival,” he added.

In February 2024, Pune Metro successfully carried out the trial run on Civil Court to Swargate station which is the last stretch of Pune Metro Line 1.

It took one hour to complete the run at the speed of 7.5 km per hour. During the trial run, the metro covered 3.34 km, said officials.

The distance between civil court station and Budhwar Peth station is 0.85 km, from Budhwar Peth to Mandai the distance is 1 km and from Mandai to Swargate the distance is 1.48 km.

After starting passenger services on Pune Metro Line 2 (Ruby Hall to Ramwadi) on March 6, Pune Metro is now focusing on the last section of Phase 1, a 3.34-kilometer underground stretch between Civil Court and Swargate.

Currently, Pune Metro operates passenger services on Lines 1 and 2, with around 90,000 riders per day.

The fare on the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor ranges from ₹10 to ₹35, while on the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court stretch, it ranges from ₹10 to ₹30.