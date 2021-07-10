Pune Metro trial run held; service likely to be operational before municipal elections

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra Metro Rail Limited (Maha-Metro) on Thursday completed a technical trial run of the metro rail on Vanaz to Garware College stretch
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Metro work in progress at Vallabh Nagar Pimpri in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Pune Metro service will be operational before the municipal election hinted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Limited (Maha-Metro) on Thursday completed a technical trial run of the metro rail on Vanaz to Garware College stretch.

Fadnavis was in a city to launch the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) AC bus service at Rs10. While launching the bus service, he stressed strengthening the public transport in the city.

Fadnavis said, “Metro completed a technical trail run on Thursday night. We are expecting that actual trails would start soon and in a few days the metro would be operational.”

As Fadnavis stressed on the metro it is clear that the ruling BJP will plan to inaugurate it before the announcement of municipal elections which are slated in either December 2020 or January next year.

One of the BJP’s office-bearers said on anonymity, “It is true that in the coming days’ many projects will be inaugurated ahead of the civic elections. Metro is one of the BJP government’s projects which was started in our tenure and got operational before ending the tenure. It will help to impress voters. PMC wants to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the project.”

“Two corridors, Pimpri-Chinchwad to Agricultural college and Vanaz to Garware college will become operational soon,” he said.

Fadnavis said, “Pune and Nagpur metro rail projects are India’s fastest projects which are completed in record time.”

