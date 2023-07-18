PMC to continue once-a-week water cut

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the existing one-day water cut in the city every Thursday will continue as there is no satisfactory rains yet.

Last year on July 17 there was a 17.67 TMC water stock in Khadakwasla dam, but this year till Monday 9.05 TMC water is stocked at Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The municipal commissioner took a review of existing water stock in the dams on Monday.

Kumar said we are taking a periodical review of water stock. As compared to last year, there is less water stock in dams.

“The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has forecasted that there would be good rains in the coming three to four days. If the water stock in dams improves, we might cancel the one-day water cut,” he said.

The officials aware of the matter said PMC will not withdraw the water cut till the water stock improves.

Many parts of the city are facing water shortages. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the Kasba Peth assembly constituency under the leadership of Hemant Rasne met the commissioner on Monday to discuss the water issues in the central part of the city.

