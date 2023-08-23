News / Cities / Pune News / PMC, Maha-Metro to identify parking spaces around stations

PMC, Maha-Metro to identify parking spaces around stations

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2023 11:23 PM IST

The extension of metro routes from Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and PCMC to Civil Court has seen a rise of commuters parking their vehicles near metro stations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) have formed a joint committee to identify parking lots along the metro routes.

PMC, Maha-Metro have formed a joint committee to identify parking lots along the metro routes. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Srinivas Bonala, PMC additional city engineer, said, “The joint panel will identify spaces for vehicle parking.”

Hemant Sonawane, Maha-Metro spokesperson, said, “Pune Metro is trying for feeder service with the help of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) and autorickshaw service. While the earlier metro route plan had parking spaces, it was later shifted from Jungli Maharaj Road to riverside.”

The official said, “We have written to PMC for parking places around metro stations.”

