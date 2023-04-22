PMC undertakes work at Sinhagad road to stop water leakages

In light of the potential water crisis in the city, after weather experts have pointed towards the possible El Nino effect, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water supply department has taken on the task of saving water in different ways. Currently, the civic body has prioritised detecting water leaks and saving water. According to the PMC water supply department, they have discovered 13 leaks in the Wadgaon WTP and its network. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC has launched a pilot experiment to trace water leakage as part of the 24x7 equitable and regular water delivery drive. In the first phase, the civic body is constructing the Wadgaon Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

According to the PMC water supply department, they have discovered 13 leaks in the Wadgaon WTP and its network.

PMC’s chief superintendent engineer, Aniruddha Pawaskar, stated, “PMC is using the acoustic technique to detect water leakage of underground water pipelines. We have installed sensors on pipes or air vents to record the sound of running water. The data will be fed into computer software, which will show the location of pipeline leaks.”

Pawaskar further added that stopping the leakages is one of the most effective ways of saving water.

“We discovered 13 leaks while working on the Wadgaon WTP to Taljai Hill distribution lines and the Taljai Hill to Rajiv Gandhi pumping station. We cannot now quantify the amount of water lost due to leaks. When we perform the leakage job, we will come to know the severity of leakage.”

According to statistics from the 24x7 water supply plan, the city has nearly 35% water leakage. Water leaks from outdated, defunct pipeline networks account for 7% of this total.

It is happening because the majority of the line PMC has laid down for an alternate pipeline after receiving complaints about sewage contamination in drinking water.

“Pipe leakage happens at the joint. We utilised a rubber ring to connect two pipes that had different diameters. When rubber comes into touch with chlorine, it loses flexibility, becomes brittle, and is unable to withstand water pressure,” Pawaskar added.

Checking the status of existing water pipelines is part of the 24x7 water supply project activity. The city has around 1,800 km of pipeline network. Based on their condition, the corporation expects to replace existing pipelines. PMC has begun operations to inspect pipeline leakage and quality.

In February 2018, the PMC assigned work on a 24-hour water supply project to L&T and Jain Irrigation. The total cost of the project is ₹2,550 crore. The work entails installing metres, building infrastructure for the project, and maintaining it for a period of ten years. To supply and distribute water, the PMC has split the city into 328 District Metering Areas (DMA).