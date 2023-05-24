PMC earns 92 crore property tax till May 23, citizens to get printed bills in June

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has earned ₹92 crore property tax till May 23 since the issuance of property tax bills. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has earned ₹ 92 crore property tax till May 23 since the issuance of property tax bills. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While most citizens are awaiting to get a printed bill, few of them have resorted to online payments.

The civic body has been unable to print property tax bills after they offered a 40% discount on property tax for self-occupied properties after the state government cleared the scheme. According to officials, the bill distribution process starts on April 1 each year, however, the civic body now says that citizens will get bill only in June.

Property tax department head Ajit Deshmukh said, “After the government’s decision to allow 40% waiver, the civic body started printing bills. Earlier, the PMC planned to distribute the bills between May 17 and 22, however, this has been delayed again and bills will be distributed in June. However, residents can pay the tax by accessing online bills and using the property number. PMC has also sent out an SMS to help residents pay bills online.”

“Though the printed bills haven’t been distributed, the civic body has earned ₹92 crore property tax till May 23. At least ₹7-8 crore is being earned daily as citizens are using property number to pay the bill,” added Deshmukh.

Till May 23, 63,215 property owners paid the tax, of which, 12,878 tax payers paid in cash, while 5,405 paid via cheque and 44,932 citizens paid online.

According to PMC officials, after the state government offered 40 % waiver, the civic body were forced to make changes in 12 lakh property tax bills. This is a huge task, which is causing a delay in the printing and online updating of new bills taking additional time.