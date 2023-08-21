After protest, PCMC puts on hold decision to set up waste collection unit at Moshi

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has put on hold the decision to set up a waste collection and transportation unit in Moshi after opposition from locals. Waste to Energy Project at Moshi Waste Depot in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has started to look for alternative locations to set up the unit, said officials.

PCMC has decided to set up 16 waste collection and transfer units in the twin city. On a pilot basis, three such units were started in Kasarwadi, Kalewadi, and Gawli Matha areas last year.

Recently, the civic body was planning to set up a unit on the open ground next to Silver-9 Co-operative Housing Society, Moshi. However, the move was strongly opposed by the area residents, Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation and even local MLA, Mahesh Landge from Bhosari constituency.

Commissioner, Shekhar Singh on Monday visited three different locations in the vicinity of Moshi which can be considered to set up the unit.

Sanjay Kulkarni, joint city engineer, PCMC, said, “The garbage transport unit was planned for the benefit of the citizens but still they are protesting the decision. Due to this, we are looking for alternate options. However, the unit will come up in the Moshi area only.”

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation, said, “The civic officials and the members of the federation visited three locations near Moshi Octroi Naka to see the land that can be used to set up the unit.”

“Out of these three plots one plot will be used for the unit. The proposal for the same will be put up in front of the commissioner for approval,” he said.

Shekhar Singh, commissioner of PCMC, said, the project cannot be started at any location.

“We have to consider the geographical location and other specifications to set up the unit. At every zone, we are setting up two such units. Due to the protest, we are looking for an alternate location,” said Singh.

