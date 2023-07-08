PMC rush to patch potholes as rain reduces

As the rainfall has reduced for the last two-three days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sped up the patch work for potholes as many roads have developed potholes after heavy rain. PMC officials were seen repairing potholes in several areas of the city on Friday and Saturday. Last week, PMC workers were seen repairing potholes near Pote Hospital, Satara road. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

PMC road department head V J Kulkarni said, “The civic body has decided that it will repair potholes when the rains reduce and it will be a continuous process throughout the monsoon season. The PMC has managed to patch up over 900 potholes in the last two days.”

Along with the PMC, Adar Poonawala Trust has also provided road maintenance vans which will help clearing the potholes, said officials.

Officials of the sewage treatment department said that as there has been moderate rainfall in the last two days, the PMC has cleared several manholes and cleaned them mechanically as the water would drain speedily from storm water lines.

Sanjay Raut a citizen said, “Though PMC is claiming that they are patching potholes, many potholes emerge at the same place where PMC has done digging work for water pipelines. For instance, the road between Ahilya Devi Chowk and K K Market is completely uneven and waterlogging occurs. Even potholes have emerged on the entire stretch.”

