Residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi eligible for PMC health scheme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue the urban poor health scheme and other benefits for the residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, as they are still officially under PMC limits, said officials on Wednesday. PMC has decided to continue the urban poor health scheme and other benefits for the residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, as they are still officially under PMC limits (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Maharashtra government on March 31 issued a notification for the demerger of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages from the PMC while announcing a separate municipal council for them.

PMC health officer Bhagwan Pawar said, “As legally and technically Uruli Devachi and Phursungi are still a part of the PMC, instructions had been given to the health department to approve the claims of residents from these locations.”

An official from the health department requesting anonymity said, “Several residents want to avail the health scheme. The PMC has also began the execution of three town planning schemes in these areas.”