News / Cities / Pune News / Residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi eligible for PMC health scheme

Residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi eligible for PMC health scheme

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 12:19 AM IST

The Maharashtra government on March 31 issued a notification for the demerger of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages from the PMC

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue the urban poor health scheme and other benefits for the residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, as they are still officially under PMC limits, said officials on Wednesday.

PMC has decided to continue the urban poor health scheme and other benefits for the residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, as they are still officially under PMC limits (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
PMC has decided to continue the urban poor health scheme and other benefits for the residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, as they are still officially under PMC limits (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Maharashtra government on March 31 issued a notification for the demerger of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages from the PMC while announcing a separate municipal council for them.

PMC health officer Bhagwan Pawar said, “As legally and technically Uruli Devachi and Phursungi are still a part of the PMC, instructions had been given to the health department to approve the claims of residents from these locations.”

An official from the health department requesting anonymity said, “Several residents want to avail the health scheme. The PMC has also began the execution of three town planning schemes in these areas.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out