PMC plans to raze Sadhu Vaswani bridge, build new structure

The municipal commissioner is likely to approve the proposal placed before the Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee to demolish the old Sadhu Vaswani bridge and erect a new one at the cost of ₹56 crore. PMC plans to raze Sadhu Vaswani bridge (HT FILE PHOTO)

The PMC estimate committee had earlier proposed ₹70.45 crore for building the new bridge, before it approved the bidder who quoted less amount.

The civic body had earlier planned to renovate the aged bridge that is closed for heavy vehicles.