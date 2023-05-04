Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC plans to raze Sadhu Vaswani bridge, build new structure

PMC plans to raze Sadhu Vaswani bridge, build new structure

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2023 10:34 PM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation is likely to approve the demolition of old Sadhu Vaswani bridge and erect a new one at a cost of ?56 crore.

PMC plans to raze Sadhu Vaswani bridge (HT FILE PHOTO)
The PMC estimate committee had earlier proposed 70.45 crore for building the new bridge, before it approved the bidder who quoted less amount.

The civic body had earlier planned to renovate the aged bridge that is closed for heavy vehicles.

