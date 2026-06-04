‘Pune must link cycle lanes to Metro stations’

Pune: As the world celebrates World Bicycle Day on June 3, Pune-based electric mobility startup VIR Mobility is advocating stronger cycling infrastructure and better last-mile connectivity to make cycling a practical mode of transport in the city. Ravi Kumar, founder-CEO, VIR Mobility, said, “The biggest issue with Pune’s cycling infrastructure is that the existing tracks are largely discontinuous. A cycle track is useful only when it provides end-to-end connectivity from a person’s home to their workplace, school, market, or transit point. Strict enforcement against encroachments, regular maintenance, proper signage, and user-centric design standards are essential to make cycling a viable transportation option in Pune.” Pune-based electric mobility startup VIR Mobility advocates stronger cycling infrastructure and better last-mile connectivity to make cycling a practical mode of transport in the city. (HT)

Good opportunity

Kumar stressed that integrating cycling infrastructure with Pune Metro should be an immediate priority. “Since bicycles are already permitted on the Metro, every station should be connected to nearby residential and commercial areas through safe and continuous cycling corridors. While Pune’s Metro network is expanding rapidly, insufficient attention has been paid to seamless cycling access. Future metro infrastructure should include dedicated cycle parking, bicycle-friendly station design, safe access routes and strong last-mile connectivity,” he said.

Plan largely unimplemented

Pune prepared a comprehensive cycling plan around 2017–18, dividing the city into multiple zones and outlining a detailed roadmap for cycling infrastructure. However, much of the plan remains unimplemented despite significant investments in urban mobility. Kumar said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other stakeholders should actively incentivise cycling. Companies can be encouraged to reward employees who commute by bicycle. Public awareness campaigns are equally important.

The obstacle

According to Kumar, road safety remains one of the biggest concerns. Many citizens are hesitant to take up cycling because of unsafe driving practices, encroachments, and the absence of continuous cycling infrastructure.

Going forward

“One of the most positive experiences in our mission to promote cycling has been witnessing the growth of community-led initiatives such as the Grand Tour. Our experience with event organisers and cycling communities has been encouraging. Many initiatives have been professionally managed, and when issues such as damaged cycle tracks were highlighted, corrective measures were often taken,” he said.