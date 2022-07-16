How a brain-dead woman saved 5 lives, including 2 soldiers
Organ donation by a brain-dead woman saved the lives of five people, including two Army soldiers in the Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC) in Maharashtra's Pune. The woman was brought to CHSC Pune in the last stages of her life following an unfortunate event, news agency ANI reported early Saturday.
"On admission, signs of life were not present. The family was aware of organ donation after death. After discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired the organs of the lady should be donated to patients in dire need," the defence PRO said.
After the necessary clearances, the transplant team at the hospital was immediately activated and alerts were sent to the zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority (AORTA).
Throughout Thursday night and early Friday morning, viable organs - like kidneys - transplanted into the two soldiers.
The woman's eyes have been preserved by the CH(SC)-Armed Forces Medical College Complex, and her liver has been given to a patient at the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.
"A benevolent gesture of organ donation after death and a well-coordinated effort at CH(SC), gave life and eyesight to five severely ill patients," the defence PRO further added.
In June, a former army officer from Bihar who had met with an accident was declared brain dead and his liver and two kidneys were transplanted into three different patients in Uttar Pradesh. His liver was transplanted at Lucknow's King Geroge’s Medical University to a 39-year-old patient from Pratapgarh and his kidneys into two other patients.
(With ANI inputs)
