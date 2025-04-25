Pune Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society installs new committee
ByVicky Pathare
Apr 25, 2025 06:42 AM IST
The Pune Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society (POGS) installed its new executive committee and organised a three-day medical conference focused on women’s health.
Dr Manish Machave took over as president, Dr Nilesh Balkawade general secretary and other committee members included Dr Vaishali Chavan, Dr Vaishali Korde, Dr Kalyani Ingale and Dr Samidha Dalvi, according to statement released on Wednesday.
The society hosted the annual academic event “Code Red” focussing on managing haemorrhage and blood disorders. The POGS mobile app and annual journal were also released on the occasion.
