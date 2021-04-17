Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Police arrest 4 for selling fake Remdesivir injections
pune news

Pune: Police arrest 4 for selling fake Remdesivir injections

Three injection vials labelled as Remdesivir, which is used for the treatment of Covid-19, but actually filled with nothing but paracetamol in liquid form were seized from them, said the senior police official.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:03 PM IST
The accused were selling the fake drug at 35,000 per vial while its authorized market price is around 1,100.(HT Archives. Representative image)

Pune rural police have arrested four persons for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections in Baramati area, an official said on Saturday. Three injection vials labelled as Remdesivir, which is used for the treatment of Covid-19, but actually filled with nothing but paracetamol in liquid form were seized from them, said the senior police official.

The accused were selling the fake drug at 35,000 per vial while its authorized market price is around 1,100. "We have arrested four people under relevant sections of the IPC, Essential Commodities Act, Drug & Cosmetics Act and Drugs (Price Control) Act," said Narayan Shirgavkar, deputy superintendent of police, Baramati division.

After receiving a tip-off about black-marketing of Remdesivir which is in great demand, a decoy customer was sent and two persons who were offering to sell it were arrested from Baramati MIDC area, he said. They were identified as Prashant Gharat and Shankar Bhise. Their questioning led to the arrest of Dilip Gaikwad and Sandip Gaikwad. Sandip, who had worked as ward boy at various hospitals, procured used Remdesivir vials and filled them with liquid form of paracetamol while others found needy customers, the police officer said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Daily wage workers at smaller construction sites in Pune struggle to make ends meet

Education solutions for the e-classroom

Four arrested for selling clear liquid as Remdesivir in Baramati

More children Covid positive in second wave

Three fake Remdesivir doses were seized from the accused persons' possession. Shirgavkar said the police were probing whom they had sold fake drug vials. The action was a joint operation with the Food & Drug Administration, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP