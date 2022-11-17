Pune police arrest 8 in Yerawada double murder case

The Yerawada police arrested eight including a minor in connection with a double murder case that ensued during the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Shivshankar Hargude 20, Sahil Ram Kambale 20, Krushna Raju Pawar 23, Nishant Tayappa Chalwadi 20, Rohit Parshuram Sanake 21, Gaurav alias Sahil Ravi Chavan 20, Sonu Shankar Rathod 23 and a minor. All of them were nabbed from Wagholi on Tuesday and were produced in the sessions court. Court has remanded them in police custody till November 21.

Most of them are notorious goons and have been previously externed and implicated under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons).

The two deceased in this case have been identified as Subhash alias Kisan Rathod, 40 and Anil alias Popat Bhimrao Walhekar, 35.

As per police details, the incident took place at Pandu Laxman vasti, when the two deceased along with the complainant Laxman Rathod were on their way home on board a bike.

At that time, the gang of accused intercepted and attacked the trio with sharp weapons including a sickle. Laxman Rathod succeeded in fleeing the spot, while the other two succumbed to the multiple injuries they suffered.

Balakrishna Kadam, senior police inspector at Yerwada police station said, “The double murder that took place on Saturday is an outcome of an old rivalry.”

Kadam further revealed that during the probe, investigating officer PSI Ankush Dombale and constable Datta Shinde received a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of the accused. Treading with caution, cops laid a trap and arrested the accused on Tuesday.