Pune police arrest four money lenders for abetment to suicide

The Faraskhana police have arrested four persons for abetment to suicide, after a 52-year-old man allegedly ended his life on Monday following harassment over a loan taken by him. The incident took place on Monday at 7.30 am.

Accused have been identified as Vijay Pravinbhai Ranpara (36),Balkrushn Ramchandra Kshirsagar (56) both are residents of Mangalwar peth, Ganesh Bhagwan Salunkhe resident of LBS road, Manish Pachugopal Hajara (46) resident of Ravivar peth, Shankar Gaikwad and two others.

As per the complaint filed by the wife of the victim, her husband had borrowed money from the accused Gaikwad who is a private money lender. To clear old loan, the victim had borrowed ₹84.50 lakh from five different lenders. In her complaint victim’s wife alleged that, the accused charged exorbitant interest rate and harassed, threatened her husband.

According to police, one of the accused Pandharkar suggested to the victim that he will help him get a personal loan of ₹1 crore so that he can clear pending dues of money lenders. However, according to victim’s wife, Pandharkar had charged some amount from her husband to get personal loan. However according to police, at the last movement Pandharkar refused to disburse the said amount.

Due to this, the victim was stressed as he could not clear dues of money lenders who were threatening him over unpaid loan amount. This caused the victim to take the extreme step.

Manoj Abhang, assistant police Inspector said, “According to the suicide note, we have booked seven persons under abetment to suicide, of which four were arrested and search of other accused is underway.’

A case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC and sections 44, 45, 46 of the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act has been registered.