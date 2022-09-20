Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest four money lenders for abetment to suicide

Pune police arrest four money lenders for abetment to suicide

pune news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 04:30 PM IST

The Faraskhana police have arrested four persons for abetment to suicide, after a 52-year-old man allegedly ended his life on Monday following harassment over a loan taken by him

The Faraskhana police have arrested four persons for abetment to suicide, after a 52-year-old man allegedly ended his life on Monday following harassment over a loan taken by him. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Faraskhana police have arrested four persons for abetment to suicide, after a 52-year-old man allegedly ended his life on Monday following harassment over a loan taken by him. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Faraskhana police have arrested four persons for abetment to suicide, after a 52-year-old man allegedly ended his life on Monday following harassment over a loan taken by him. The incident took place on Monday at 7.30 am.

Accused have been identified as Vijay Pravinbhai Ranpara (36),Balkrushn Ramchandra Kshirsagar (56) both are residents of Mangalwar peth, Ganesh Bhagwan Salunkhe resident of LBS road, Manish Pachugopal Hajara (46) resident of Ravivar peth, Shankar Gaikwad and two others.

As per the complaint filed by the wife of the victim, her husband had borrowed money from the accused Gaikwad who is a private money lender. To clear old loan, the victim had borrowed 84.50 lakh from five different lenders. In her complaint victim’s wife alleged that, the accused charged exorbitant interest rate and harassed, threatened her husband.

According to police, one of the accused Pandharkar suggested to the victim that he will help him get a personal loan of 1 crore so that he can clear pending dues of money lenders. However, according to victim’s wife, Pandharkar had charged some amount from her husband to get personal loan. However according to police, at the last movement Pandharkar refused to disburse the said amount.

Due to this, the victim was stressed as he could not clear dues of money lenders who were threatening him over unpaid loan amount. This caused the victim to take the extreme step.

Manoj Abhang, assistant police Inspector said, “According to the suicide note, we have booked seven persons under abetment to suicide, of which four were arrested and search of other accused is underway.’

A case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC and sections 44, 45, 46 of the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out