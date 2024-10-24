Pune police arrest man who brutally killed his pet dog

The Paud police have arrested the man who hung his pet labrador dog by a rope and later killed it in Pirangut on Monday. Senior police inspector Santosh Girigosavi, Paud police station incharge, said, the accused Omkar Vinayak Jagtap has been arrested. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The FIR was filed on Tuesday night after Padmini Peter Stump, 66, a member of Mission Possible Foundation, an animal rights organisation, filed a complaint.

“When I was working in the organisation at 11:45 am, a woman animal caretaker got a call from a person named Omkar Vinayak Jagtap from Pirangut. He informed me that he was going to kill the dog. After the call, the organisation got in touch with Jagtap and assured him that they would send an ambulance immediately. But then 10 minutes later, on the WhatsApp of the caretaker, Jagtap sent a photo of the dog hanging by a rope,” the complaint stated.

“Jagtap told us that the dog was pestering him and he had called a social organisation for assistance but did not get help for two days and so he took the extreme step,” said Girigosavi.

Former state minister and Worli MLA Aditya Thackeray had also expressed outrage at the incident and asked the police to take action.

“I just came across a very very heartbreaking image of a dog being hanged to death by its owner’s family, in Pune. I am shocked beyond words to see how humans can behave this way. I am appealing to Pune City Police to take strict action on those guilty of this. It’s inhumane,” he posted on X.