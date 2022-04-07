Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest man with MD worth 27 lakh
pune news

Pune police arrest man with MD worth 27 lakh

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane district and seized 272 gm of cosmetic drug mephedrone (MD) worth ₹27 lakh from him
The Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man and seized 272 gm of cosmetic drug mephedrone (MD) worth 27 lakh from him. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane district and seized 272 gm of cosmetic drug mephedrone (MD) worth 27 lakh from him.

Head constable Namdev Wadekar of the anti-arms squad lodged an FIR ar Talegaon MIDC police station against the accused, who has been indentified as Nadeem Inayat Patel (33), a native of Mumbra, but residing in Talegaon for the past few years.

Acting on a tip-off received by constable Wadekar, a trap was laid near Sant Tukaram Maharaj Kamani on the way to Bhandaradongar on Tuesday and Patel was intercepted there .He had put up a sticker of ‘PRESS’ on his car, according to police.

A search led to the recovery of the MD worth 27 lakh. The police have also seized his car worth 5 lakh, two mobile phones and 16,700 cash from his possession.

The action was taken under the guidance of police commissioner Krishna Prakash, DCP Kakasaheb Dole, ACPs Prashant Amrutkar and Padmakar Ghanwat.

RELATED STORIES

The crime branch team included police inspector Rajendra Nikalje, PSI Bharat Gosavi, ASI Lakhankumar Wavhale, Sham Shinde; head constables Chandrakant Gawari, Pritam Wagh, Namdev Wadekar, Wasim Shaikh; constables Pravin Muluk and Mohsin Attar.

Police inspector Rajendra Nikalje said that the accused has been remanded into custody and is being interrogated for his involvement in drug-related crimes in PCMC and Pune city region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP