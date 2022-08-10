Pune police arrest one in fake army recruitment scam operated from Pathankot

Following an input from the army intelligence agencies, the Pune police, in a joint operation with the army intelligence and Punjab police arrested a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly posing as a colonel and duping several Army job aspirants, from Pathankot, Punjab.

The accused, Sanjay Raghunath Sawant (55) a resident of Bopodi was arrested by crime branch unit 4 from Pimple Gurav area of Pune city on Tuesday evening.

According to police officials, a case regarding fake army recruitment scam was registered in Pathankot and Punjab police arrested one person. During interrogation, it was revealed that another person from Pune is involved in the scam. The intelligence agencies shared the information with the Southern Command and Pune police to nab the accused.

Senior police inspector of crime branch (unit 4) Jayant Rajurkar said, “Acting on the information from intelligence agencies we were on the lookout for the accused. Our informers said that the accused was a retired labourer from DRDO depot based on Dehu road and shifted to Pimple Gurav. During the search operation, we received information that he drives and auto and recently had a mouth cancer surgery, this was a major clue for us. Our team deployed at Pimple Gurav cross checked 150-200 autorickshaw drivers in the past eight days and nabbed the accused.”

He was arrested on Tuesday and admitted to his involvement in a fake army recruitment racket operated from Pathankot in Punjab. He has duped five people in Punjab to the tune of ₹22 lakh, said Rajurkar.

The accused was produced in Khadki court on Wednesday where the police got his transit remand for four days. The accused will be handed over to Punjab police for further investigation.