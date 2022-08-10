Pune police arrest one in fake army recruitment scam operated from Pathankot
Following an input from the army intelligence agencies, the Pune police, in a joint operation with the army intelligence and Punjab police arrested a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly posing as a colonel and duping several Army job aspirants, from Pathankot, Punjab.
The accused, Sanjay Raghunath Sawant (55) a resident of Bopodi was arrested by crime branch unit 4 from Pimple Gurav area of Pune city on Tuesday evening.
According to police officials, a case regarding fake army recruitment scam was registered in Pathankot and Punjab police arrested one person. During interrogation, it was revealed that another person from Pune is involved in the scam. The intelligence agencies shared the information with the Southern Command and Pune police to nab the accused.
Senior police inspector of crime branch (unit 4) Jayant Rajurkar said, “Acting on the information from intelligence agencies we were on the lookout for the accused. Our informers said that the accused was a retired labourer from DRDO depot based on Dehu road and shifted to Pimple Gurav. During the search operation, we received information that he drives and auto and recently had a mouth cancer surgery, this was a major clue for us. Our team deployed at Pimple Gurav cross checked 150-200 autorickshaw drivers in the past eight days and nabbed the accused.”
He was arrested on Tuesday and admitted to his involvement in a fake army recruitment racket operated from Pathankot in Punjab. He has duped five people in Punjab to the tune of ₹22 lakh, said Rajurkar.
The accused was produced in Khadki court on Wednesday where the police got his transit remand for four days. The accused will be handed over to Punjab police for further investigation.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
