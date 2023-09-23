Pune police arrest suspect, recover 31 handsets valued at 3.5 lakh

The Mundhwa police on Thursday have apprehended a man suspected of being involved in mobile phone thefts during the Ganesh festival celebrations. They recovered 31 stolen mobile handsets, valued at ₹3.5 lakh, from the suspect.

Police made the arrest during an investigation related to theft of mobile worth ₹ 17,000 reported at Mundhwa station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Satish Deva Hirekerur, 36, of Ghorpadi. Police made the arrest during an investigation related to theft of mobile worth ₹17,000 reported at Mundhwa station.

On September 21, acting on tip-off of a person selling stolen mobile phones in Mundhwa area, police formed a team and arrested the accused. The suspect confessed to stealing mobile phones from Mundhwa, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Sahakarnagar and Market Yard areas during the Ganesh festival.

The police recovered 31 mobile handsets worth ₹3.5 lakh from his residence.

Vishnu Tahmane, senior inspector, Mundhwa Police Stationm said, “The accused targeted crowded places.”

Meanwhile, the Hadapsar Police busted an interstate mobile theft gang by arresting four persons and detaining a minor. Twenty mobile handsets worth ₹3.80 lakh were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Kaushal Munna Rawat, 21, from Uttar Pradesh; Mantoshsingh Shravan Singh, 22, from Jharkhand; Jogeshwar Kumar Ratan Mahato, 30, from Jharkhand; Suraj Ramlal Mahato, 30, from Jharkhand; and detained one minor hailing West Bengal.

According to the police, the accused gathered at Lucknow railway station on September 15 and chalked a plan to steal mobiles in Pune during the Ganesh festival rush. They landed at Pune railway station on September 20 and targeted victims at Hadapsar, Bund Garden, Swargate and Faraskhana areas.