Pune police arrest suspected money mule

Chandannagar police have arrested an individual for suspected money mule activities. The accused initially claimed to be a victim of cyber fraud, alleging that his bank account had been hacked and used by scammers to transfer ill-gotten money acquired through duping unsuspecting individuals. However, upon conducting a thorough investigation, police officials discovered that the man was involved in illicit activities. The alleged victim claimed innocence, stating that he was unaware of the fraudulent activities being carried out using his account. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Abhishekh Ranade from Thergaon in Pimpri Chinchwad city, who provided his bank accounts to cyber fraudsters in exchange for monetary compensation. The accused was arrested on January 30.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

During investigation of a cyber fraud case of ₹24.95 lakh in 2023, police found the amount had been transferred to Ranade’s account. During his interrogation, Ranade claimed had fallen victim to a cybercrime scheme wherein fraudsters purportedly gained unauthorised access to his bank account and conducted fraudulent transactions.

The alleged victim claimed innocence, stating that he was unaware of the fraudulent activities being carried out using his account.

Senior police inspector Manish Patil at Chandanagar police station said, “The accused had reported a police complaint for hacking of his bank account. But during further investigation, it was found that accused gave his bank details to his associates based in Nashik and search of others in this case is going on.’’

Police sub-inspector Rameshwar Rewale, said, “There were around 80 police cases have been registered against accused at various police station across country including Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Tripur city in Tamil Nadu, Rohtak in Haryana, Bangalore and others.’’

However, upon further scrutiny of the evidence and conducting interrogations, Chandannagar police unearthed crucial details implicating the man in the cyber fraud operation.

It was revealed that the individual had willingly collaborated with the cyber fraudsters, offering his bank account for their use in exchange for financial gain.