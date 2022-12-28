Pune police arrest two contractors for labourers death

The Pune police on Wednesday arrested two contractors for causing the death of a labourer due to negligence.

According to the complaint filed by Roshan Ghade of Sukhsagar Nagar, Pune, the victim, Rohan Ramchandra Ghade (26) died after a wall collapsed on him at an under-construction site of Mount Clear building on Baner -Pashan link road.

The incident occurred on December 12 at around 4.30 pm, said police officials.

The police have arrested two contractors identified as Ravindra Dande and Govind Sontakke

In his complaint, Roshan accused the duo for not following labour safety norms like providing helmets, safety nets and safety belts to labourers.

According to the complainant, his brother (the victim) and another labourer Ashish Bind were working to demolish the water tank wall at the ground floor of the site. At that time, the wall suddenly collapsed leading to the death of his brother. The other labourer sustained major injuries.

Kapil Bhalerao, sub-inspector at Chatushrungi police station, said, “We visited the spot and booked both the contractors for the death of the labourer. Police arrested them on Wednesday and further investigation is underway.”

According to Bhalerao, after the death of the victim all family members were busy with his post death rituals, hence they were delayed in approaching the police. The police complaint was lodged on Tuesday.

A case under Sections 304 a (causing death by negligence), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.