Pune police arrest two for extorting hoteliers

PUNE Anti-extortion squad of Pune city police have arrested two people for extorting ₹2 lakh from hoteliers.

The accused have been identified as Subhsh Ashok Sahajrao (35), from Warje-Malwadi and Balasaheb Haribhau Lonare (58), from Kudje, who were arrested on Saturday.

According to police, accused Sahajrao allegedly demanded money from hoteliers in Warje-Malwadi area and threatened to lodge a fake complaint in the municipal corporation against their business. Initially, when hoteliers were not entertaining him, he threatened to kill them.

After the recent meeting of the Pune police commissioner with businessmen in the city, these businessmen lodged a police complaint against the accused.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, police laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting extortion money of ₹1 lakh on Saturday from Shivane area.

Police officials from the anti-extortion squad, said, “There is no need to worry about such people. You should directly approach the police station and lodge the police complaint under threatening and extortion charges.’’

A case regarding the same was registered at Uttam Nagar police station under sections 386, 387 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).