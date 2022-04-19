Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft

PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city.

The two men were caught while discussing a third temple theft near a bus stop in Warje Malwadi.

They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, 19, a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.

“A team of unit 3 was on patrol in a private vehicle when they received information from a source about two men planning a temple theft while standing near Ganpati Matha bus stop in Warje Malwadi,” read the statement by the crime branch.

Upon their arrest, the police found jewellery and funds stolen from two temples in the Karve nagar area in their possession. As the jewellery was fake, the total worth of the recovery amounted to ₹18,234.

They were arrested in two separate cases registered at Warje police station and handed over to them.

