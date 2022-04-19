Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city.
The two men were caught while discussing a third temple theft near a bus stop in Warje Malwadi.
They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, 19, a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.
“A team of unit 3 was on patrol in a private vehicle when they received information from a source about two men planning a temple theft while standing near Ganpati Matha bus stop in Warje Malwadi,” read the statement by the crime branch.
Upon their arrest, the police found jewellery and funds stolen from two temples in the Karve nagar area in their possession. As the jewellery was fake, the total worth of the recovery amounted to ₹18,234.
They were arrested in two separate cases registered at Warje police station and handed over to them.
-
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
-
Union govt releases funds, DEOs directed to develop fitness parks in Ludhiana govt schools
To promote sports culture among the students in the government schools, the Samagra Shiksha Authority, Punjab, has asked all the district education officers in the state to construct the fitness parks in the schools for which it has released two sports' grants. The funds were initially transferred by the department of Sarv Sikhya Abhiyan, Punjab, to the accounts of the respective district education officers and eventually to the schools.
-
Multiple flight delay causes inconvenience at Pune airport
PUNE In a harrowing experience for SpiceJet passengers bound for Patna and Delhi from Lohegaon international airport, Pune, two of its flights were delayed on Monday, leaving passengers stranded for hours. Flight SG-757 was set to depart for Patna at 11.15 am, but was rescheduled for 19:00 hours, causing an eight-hour delay. Flight SG-8184 was set to depart for Delhi at 17:35 hours, was rescheduled for 2:30hrs on Tuesday, causing a nine-hour delay.
-
Delhi: Unpaid since Nov 2021, MCD unions demand relief plan from Centre
New Delhi: Even as the Bill passed in the Parliament for the unification of the three municipal corporations of Delhi await Presidential assent, groups of different employee unions under the municipal corporations have demanded an interim financial package to clear salary delays in the civic bodies, noting that some employees have not been paid in “the last four-five months”.
-
High frequency, low fares: PMPML’s ‘Bus Day’ a hit with commuters
PUNE As part of its 15th anniversary celebrations, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited organised a 'Bus Day' on Monday. For commuters the ticket fare was also discounted and women passengers could take a free ride in PMC and PCMC. An official inaugural program of the Bus Day event was organised at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium on Ghole road. However, the worker's unions protested wearing black arm bands.
