Two, including a home guard arrested in fake SSC certificates scam

PUNE: According to police, the accused was involved in the distribution of forged Secondary School Certificate (SSC) mark sheets from Maharashtra State Open School, which issued over 2,739 forged SSC certificates. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune city police have arrested two more persons including a home guard from Mumbai Railway Police for allegedly distributing fake SSC certificates, police officials informed.

The accused, identified as Jamal Sheikh, and Mahesh Vishwakarma, were arrested by the Pune city police Crime branch on Thursday. Police informed that Vishwakarma, who has been deputed as a home guard at Mumbai Railway Police, distributed fake certificates to over 35 people.

In the first week of May, the police unearthed the racket by arresting four people involved in the distribution of bogus mark sheets.

The accused have been identified as Imran Sayad, Altaf Sheikh, Krishna Sonaji Giri and Sandeep Kamble.

Reacting to the latest arrests, Amol Zende, DCP (Crime) Pune city police said, “During an interrogation of prime accused Imran Sayad, we learnt that Imran used to operate this racket through 15 agents across various parts of the state. We have already detained three agents and while following up remaining 12 agents we arrested two more agents.’’

Zende went on to say that they got police custody of both accused till Monday and interrogation regarding fake certificates is underway.

According to police, the accused was involved in the distribution of forged Secondary School Certificate (SSC) mark sheets from Maharashtra State Open School, which issued over 2,739 forged SSC certificates.