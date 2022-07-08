Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune police book former Sena MLA under SC/ST Atrocity Act

Pune police on Thursday registered an FIR against former Shiv Sena MLA and 20 others including police officer under the Prevention of Atrocities Act
Published on Jul 08, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Kondhwa police on Thursday registered an FIR against former Shiv Sena MLA and 20 others including police officer under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, said officials from the Kondhwa police station.

The sessions court directed the police to register an FIR after a complainant approached the court.

Kondhwa police said that some political parties had called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on October 10, 2021. Former MLA along with some other party workers allegedly tried to break into the shop owned by the sister of the complainant and forced him to shut the shop. The complainant alleged that he rushed to the police station to register the complaint against political party workers but police personnel did not register any case in this matter.

The complainant reached out to the court demanding to register an FIR against the former MLA, his party workers and against the police officer, following which the court directed the police to register an FIR in the matter.

On Thursday, an FIR was filed after an order from the court under sections 34, 298, 323, 341, 352, 355,506 and the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

