Pune police book warehouse worker for alleged theft of 280 laptops 

Pune police booked a helper working in the warehouse for allegedly stealing 280 laptops valued at ₹1 crore from a facility located in Ubalenagar, Lonikand. The incident was reported between 6 pm on Friday to 11 am on Monday at the godown of Arcline Logistics and Warehousing Private Limited. As per the complaint filed by the company manager Balkrushna Raut, a case has been filed against Suresh Kumar from Wagholi. On Monday morning, when the complaint was opening the lock of the warehouse, he noticed the lock was broken and a total of 280 laptops were missing. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police said the complainant was working as a manager at the said company for the last six months. Accused, Suresh Kumar joined the office one and a half months ago and was working as an officer helper. But due to salary issues, he left the job on Friday. As per his routine, Raut locked the warehouse on Friday evening and due to holidays the warehouse did not open on Saturday and Friday. On Monday morning, when the complaint was opening the lock of the warehouse, he noticed the lock was broken and a total of 280 laptops were missing. He informed his seniors and as per their instructions, he had lodged a police complaint on Tuesday at Lonikand police station.

Police officers from Lonikand police station said, “As per the complaint filed by the manager of the company, they are suspects about Suresh Kumar who was working in the warehouse and knows everything. We have booked Kumar, and further investigation is going on.’’

A case has been filed at Lonikand police station under sections 305(A), 306, 331(2), 331(3), 331(4), and 334 of the BNS.