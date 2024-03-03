Pune police burst inter-state mobile theft racket, two held

Chandannagar police arrested a duo and busted an inter-state mobile theft racket and recovered eight mobile phones. They were arrested on February 27, said officials. Police officials got information that two mobile theft suspects were present at vegetable market in Chandannagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Kiran Amarsinh Natmarwadi (19) and Mangi Amarsinh Natmarwadi (47), both are from Talegaon Dabhade, who originally hails from Kheda in Gujarat.

Police officials got information that two mobile theft suspects were present at vegetable market in Chandannagar.

Accordingly, a team of police rushed to the spot and intercepted the duo.

Initially they did not give satisfactory answers but during interrogations they confessed their involvement in mobile theft cases in Pune city.

During search police recovered three mobile phones in their possessions.

When they were brought to police station for further investigation, police recovered eight mobile phones of various brands worth of ₹54,000.

A case has been registered at Chandannagar police station under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.