 Pune police bust sex racket in Chaturshringi, 11 women rescued - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Pune police bust sex racket in Chaturshringi, 11 women rescued

Pune police bust sex racket in Chaturshringi, 11 women rescued

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jan 26, 2024 07:12 AM IST

The raid was conducted at a private hotels in Balewadi and Pan Card Club Road during which the policemen rescued eleven women

The social security cell of the crime branch, Pune Police, unearthed a high-profile sex racket operating within the jurisdiction of the Chatushrungi police station on Wednesday night.

According to the crime branch, the racket worked through online platforms and WhatsApp numbers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Five accused arrested have been identified as Rocky Kadam, Rahul Madan alias Madan Sanyasi, Dinesh alias Mama, Naveen, and Roshan.

A case has been registered at the Chatushrungi police station.

DCP ( Crime ) Amol Zende when contacted said that the crime branch was keeping a close watch on sex rackets operational via social media and the internet.

