Pune police conduct combing ops ahead of festivals

Ahead of Ganesh festival and Eid-e-Milad, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation on Saturday night. The teams checked about 2,544 history-sheeters during the four-hour operation that started at 10 pm covering all police stations.

Ahead of Ganesh festival and Eid-e-Milad, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation

According to the police, of 69 criminals arrested, 10 were nabbed for possession of firearms without licence and 47 under Bombay Prohibition Act. Police also arrested eight for gambling, three under the Maharashtra Police Act and one under Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

During the search operation, police seized country-made liquor worth ₹27,350 and registered nine cases. From the eight arrested for gambling, police seized gambling material and cash worth ₹9,475.

During the combing operation, traffic police interrogated 1,007 drivers using suspected vehicles, and collected ₹2,25,800 fine from 261 persons for violation of traffic rules. During nakabandi, 965 vehicles were checked and ₹2,24,200 collected as fine from 257 offenders.

Police conducted search operations across 550 hotels and lodges, 157 state transport, bus and auto stands across the city.

Police commissioner Retesh Kumaar, joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokhale monitored the operation.

