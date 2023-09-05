Police constable booked under rape charges

PUNE Police constable deputed at Market Yard police station has been booked for allegedly raping a woman police constable and threatening her with his service pistol.

Police officials from Khadak police station said the accused and the complainant both were residents of police quarters. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Deepak Moghe. On Monday (September 4), Khadak police registered a complaint against the accused and booked him under relevant sections.

Between 2020 and August 2023, the accused asked the victim to get homemade food for him.

According to police, the accused allegedly gave her cold drinks laced with sedatives and raped her.

He also allegedly shot her obscene video and threatened and raped her several times at various locations.

Moghe threatened to kill the victim with his service gun and forcefully took her golden ornaments, laptop, mobile and other valuables.

When she resisted her, the accused threatened to kill her husband.

Frustrated with the accused’ behaviours, the victim lodged a police complaint against him at Khadak police station.