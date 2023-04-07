Home / Cities / Pune News / Four minors detained in Katraj murder case

Four minors detained in Katraj murder case

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 07, 2023 11:32 PM IST

PUNE Bharati Vidyapeeth police have detained four minors on charges of allegedly stabbing and killing 17-year-old Tanmay Mukesh Ingle, over a money dispute. The incident occurred last month.

The incident has also revealed that one of the accused had committed two murders in the past three months. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the deceased had been threatening and demanding money from the accused, who are all aged between 14 and 17 years and reside in Mangdewadi, Katraj.

The accused took Ingle to a nearby stream where two of them stabbed him with a knife. After the murder, they fled towards Katraj Ghat but were later detained by the police on Thursday.

The incident has also revealed that one of the accused had committed two murders in the past three months.

The police have registered a case of attempted murder against Tanmay at Sahakarnagar police station.

Police inspector incharge of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “ The arrest has led the police to the detection of two more murders in the past.”

