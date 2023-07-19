Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police, ATS held two suspects for terrorism activities

Pune police, ATS held two suspects for terrorism activities

ByHT Correspondent, Pune:
Jul 19, 2023 01:19 AM IST

The Pune police, ATS have detained two individuals from Kothrud in connection with a bike theft case and suspected terrorism activities

The Pune police have detained two individuals from Kothrud in connection with a bike theft case, and their interrogation is currently underway, said officials on Tuesday.

According to sources within the police department, officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are also involved in investigating the matter to probe the suspected terror-related angle.

When questioned about whether a terror-related angle is being explored, a senior police official from the Pune police stated, “We are thoroughly investigating the matter from all possible angles. No further information can be divulged as the probe is underway.”

