Pune police foil robbery attempt, two arrested for planning to steal phones during palkhi

The Pune police are fully prepared to ensure the safety and security of the upcoming palki procession, scheduled to arrive in the city on June 12. As part of their extensive patrolling efforts, the police recently received a crucial tip-off about a group of robbers who were planning to target individuals participating in the wari procession. The criminals intended to take advantage of the large crowd during the event. Acting swiftly on the information, the crime branch’s Unit 5 sprang into action.

During their patrol near Hadapsar and Wanowrie police stations, the crime branch squad apprehended two suspects at the State Transport bus stop near Ravidarshan Chowk. The suspects have been identified as Shrikant Raju Jadhav (21) and Dilip Balbhim Gaikwad (33), both residents of Mundhwa.

Upon searching the suspects, the police discovered a cache of stolen cell phones. The recovered mobile phones, valued at a total of ₹1.10 lakh were linked to recent thefts in Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Bund Garden, and Bibvewadi areas of Pune. It was revealed that the stolen cell phones were intended to be transported to Karnataka, according to police officials.

The police interrogated the accused regarding the recovered mobile phones, but they remained tight-lipped and provided no substantial information. Further investigations into the matter unveiled the accused planned to carry out the thefts during the palkhi procession of Ashadi wari as it makes its way through the city.

Multiple cases have been registered at the Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Bund Garden, and Bibvewadi police stations under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to the stolen mobile phones.

The Pune police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens during the palkhi procession. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order throughout the event.

