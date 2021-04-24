Pune police introduce e-passes for inter-district travel, commuters caught unaware

On Friday, the Pune police reintroduced the e-pass system, which was in existence last year during lockdown for travel outside the district limits.

Despite the mechanism available for digital passes for inter-district travel in Maharashtra, many commuters were caught unaware of the fresh norms on the first-day.

The police stopped a large number of commuters without passes on Friday.

The Pune police set up the ‘digital pass cell’ at the police commissioner’s office for smooth and genuine travel outside Pune district. Commuters who wish to travel out of district can apply for a digital pass on Maharashtra police’s website: covid19.mhpolice.in

“I didn’t know that Pune police have started an e-pass system. I only knew there are restrictions and those wanting to travel for emergency purpose are allowed. When I started travel, I was stopped by police on Ahmednagar Road and they explained to me the new rule,” said Bhavesh Jain, a resident of Kharadi, who was planning to visit Aurangabad by road.

There was another passenger Ravindra Tidke planning to visit Kolhapur by road when he was stopped by police at Katraj exit point and asked about e-pass.

“We have deployed one police inspector, two assistant police inspectors and 20 police constables at the cell. Today until 6 pm, a total of 2,077 people have applied for the passes of which 286 citizens have been issued digital passes. 375 citizens have been denied due to lack of required documents,” informed Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police.

Things to remember:

1) Citizens involved in essential services, facilities and goods do not need a digital pass. They can travel by showing their official identity card at the checkpoints.

2) People can get digital pass if they are going to attend funeral or serious illness of a close person (mother / father / brother / sister / cousin / cousin / mother-in-law / sister-in-law), marriage, hospitalisation. It is mandatory to submit the required documents online.

3) Officers and employees working in essential services should carry their official identity card with them.

4) E-pass or digital passes will be given to the bride and groom, their parents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts for the wedding ceremony. But for this, it is necessary to attach the wedding card.

5) Permission will not be granted for business reasons.

6) Digital passes will be issued to citizens traveling by air.