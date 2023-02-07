Pune police invoke MCOCA against Jamdare gang

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 07, 2023 10:10 PM IST

According to police, the trio has been booked for instilling fear in the community by using koyta. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE:

The Pune city police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against three members of a gang.

The leader of the gang has been identified as Vinod Jamdare (32), a resident of Vadgaon in Pune, who originally hails from the Osmanabad district.

Police had arrested Jamdare and his two aides in connection with an attack on a man with a koyta, when he was having a chat with his friends on 16 November at Sinhgad road last year.

Two other accused have been identified as Akash Gade (21) and Ganesh Mhaskar (23), who are residents of Manik Baug. According to police, the trio has been booked for instilling fear in the community by using koyta.

According to police records, Jamdare and his associates have been involved in several criminal cases in the past, including robbery, rioting, and others, filed at various police stations throughout Pune.

Police further informed that the prime accused Jamdare along with his accomplices made a gang to earn money illegally. Accused Jamdare and his group threatened citizens in Sinhgad road, Manik Baug, Vadgaon, Hingane and Dhayari.

The proposal to charge the gang with violating MCOCA was prepared under the supervision of the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP, West Region) Rajendra Dahale.

