Pune police invoke MCOCA against Swargate-based criminal, 13 aides

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 10, 2023 07:01 PM IST

The Pune police have booked Swargate-based criminal Sachin Parshuram Mane (24) and 13 of his accomplices under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)

This is the 16th MCOCA case registered under the tenure of Pune CP Retesh Kumarr.

The accused have been booked for various charges ranging from robbery, extortion, establishing gang supremacy, attempt to murder, committing petty thefts, resorting to physical violence and rioting. The gang was booked under sections 307, 324, 326, 143, 147, 148, 149, 427, 108, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including relevant sections of the Arms Act.

A proposal seeking booking the gangsters under MCOCA act was prepared by Swargate Police Station incharge Ashok Indalkar and sent to higher authorities for final approval.

ACP Sunil Pawar (Swargate Division) has been appointed as the investigative officer in the case.

Friday, March 10, 2023
